Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Meritor (MTOR) Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 86,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 225,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 407,232 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 1.00 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12,005 shares to 105,608 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $188,284 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Bialy Paul sold $24,028. Plomin Joseph A. sold $206,256 worth of stock.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Meritor (MTOR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Maremont Corporation, a Meritor Inc. Non-Operating Subsidiary, Consummates Joint Pre-Packaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization Establishing Asbestos Trust and Resolving All Current and Future Maremont-Related Asbestos Claims – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PACCAR Stock Fell 19.6% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meritor, Inc. Announces Conversion Option for 7.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 5.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $78.48M for 6.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability owns 58 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 0% or 544 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 46,906 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 134,734 shares. Towle Com reported 5.42% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 579,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highline Capital Mngmt Lp owns 2.44% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1.91 million shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 102,749 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 156,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 11.44M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,911 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 83,060 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 61,837 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De owns 4,887 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 246 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,200 shares to 68,700 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 139,253 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. France-based Capital Fund has invested 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Elk Creek Limited Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 172,235 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 1.63% or 961,497 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 29,363 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 172,620 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 2.08 million shares. Becker Management Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 440,944 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Axa owns 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 249,700 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 7,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance accumulated 0% or 6,720 shares.