Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) Share Value Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.57 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 982,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.58 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) by 77.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 34,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The hedge fund held 10,252 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 45,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 24,087 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 was bought by Nicholson Brian T..

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.04 million shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,452 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Orbite Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Central bankers face political shocks, and hope to avoid the worst – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “There’s No Reason Southwest Stock Can’t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia, NZ dlrs off lows but risks remain to the downside – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay (STAY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 0.38% or 1.17 million shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 13,196 shares. Hilton Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 625,100 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 126,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts reported 325 shares. 2.72 million are held by Burgundy Asset. Blackrock holds 12.65 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 31,891 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Sequoia Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 25,723 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 539,778 shares. James invested in 0.01% or 10,302 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 200,789 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 19,413 shares to 79,619 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OMA reports a 10.0% increase in May 2018 passenger traffic – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OMA reports a 6.9% increase in July 2019 passenger traffic – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMA announces payment date for Ps. 1600 million dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.