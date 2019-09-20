Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined While Fir Tree Raised by $32.44 Million Its Stake; Financial Architects Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 41,003 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.43. About 849,572 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,326 shares to 22,968 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.21 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 807,843 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $95.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,520 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.