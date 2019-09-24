Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Valuation Declined While Forward Management Boosted by $2.80 Million Its Position; Sprint (Put) (S) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 20.81 million shares traded or 27.69% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2028 FOR CLASS A-2 NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Sprint parent may make big bet in mega-IPO of Tesla competitor; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Commun Announce Successful Consent Solicitations; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid Churn 4.30%

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares to 534,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,110 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 40,560 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 46,134 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilltop has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 166,339 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prns Limited. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 600,620 shares stake. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 164,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,827 were accumulated by Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated. Kennedy Management reported 0.22% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hrt Finance Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 31,795 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 908,284 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 43,262 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 84,441 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 1.52 million shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T..

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 750,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $48.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 765,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

