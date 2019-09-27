Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding Maintained by Fir Tree Inc; United Parcel Servic (UPS) Share Value Rose While First Manhattan Company Has Decreased Holding

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 558,491 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 7,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 207,118 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.39M, down from 214,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in United Parcel Servic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 627,298 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T., worth $147,644 on Monday, August 12.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.24 million shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $123.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,749 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 84,500 shares to 692,250 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workhorse Group Inc by 1.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.