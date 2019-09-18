Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding Increased by Fir Tree Inc; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Cut by $543,270 Its Holding

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 8,297 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 34,407 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $811.59M for 26.07 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 11,285 shares to 51,466 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And owns 10,918 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 564,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 70,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.43M shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 85,035 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 105 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 600,620 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 30,949 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,429 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 686,252 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 17.23M shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1.01M shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of stock.