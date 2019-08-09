Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding Held by Hawk Ridge Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 1.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 91,472 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Inc holds 0.05% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 6,428 shares stake. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 757,459 shares. Prudential Plc reported 545,584 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 440,944 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 930,651 shares. 8,800 are held by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Regions Fincl owns 6,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 961,497 are held by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. 18,185 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 4.43 million shares or 5.69% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 28,933 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Inc accumulated 975,601 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 22,781 shares to 30,145 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).