Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Position as Stock Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Lowered Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 92,338 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 69,314 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Hybrid Notes To Be Issued By Enel S.P.A.; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Tampa, Fl’s $88m Stormwater Assessment Bonds, Series 2018; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALSO LOWERED OMAN’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND CEILING TO BAA2 FROM BAA1; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Paintsville Independent School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 02/04/2018 – MGCCT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes Of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Bw Nhhc Holdco; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Gkn’s Baa3 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Barings Euro Clo 2018-1 B.V

Analysts await Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. STAY’s profit will be $62.17 million for 12.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Extended Stay America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.25% EPS growth.

