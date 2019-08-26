Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.68 Million as Share Price Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Position in Five9 (FIVN) as Share Value Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 1.64 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 38,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 282,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 320,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 370,605 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 64,583 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $363.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 127,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Forward Management Llc reported 1.04% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 470,146 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,625 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Riverhead Management, Delaware-based fund reported 95,660 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parametric Port Lc accumulated 788,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.94M are owned by Hamlin Mgmt Ltd. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 18,185 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 126,661 shares. West Oak Capital Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Federated Pa holds 0% or 37,070 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 0.5% or 146,466 shares.