Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised Its Stake by $47.82 Million as Market Value Declined; Aristeia Capital Has Raised Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake by $14.12 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 191.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.81M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 1020.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 336,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 369,103 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, up from 32,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 683,114 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T., worth $147,644.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.67M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $107.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 768,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.