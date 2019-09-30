Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Forward Management Has Upped Stake; Holder Horan Capital Management Lifted Atvi (ATVI) Holding

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 457,948 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Atvi (ATVI) by 410.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 128,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 160,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Atvi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 3.06 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP) by 2,815 shares to 31,427 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,677 shares, and cut its stake in C (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Com reported 35,608 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 177 shares. Coastline Tru owns 49,935 shares. Sands Capital Ltd Com owns 0.79% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5.62M shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 684,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The California-based Accuvest Global Advsr has invested 0.24% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 135,445 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Group One Trading Lp holds 32,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 45,475 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 448,653 are owned by Stifel Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has 840 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nbt State Bank N A stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares to 534,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 760,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Management Lc invested in 5.02M shares. The California-based Forward Management Limited Com has invested 1.69% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.52 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 166,339 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 153,057 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability accumulated 1.09% or 60,745 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 271,939 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4.21M shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. 3.29M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 35,559 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc accumulated 1.19 million shares. Ci Investments accumulated 0.04% or 473,545 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.01% or 98,347 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.