Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Forward Management Has Raised Holding; Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Its Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Holding by $82.06 Million

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 1.30M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 543,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.29 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.36. About 2.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GM calls on Alexa to give vehicles more skills – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intro to an IRO: Monica Girardi, Enel – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “My Father Knows Best: How to Retire with Purpose and Passion – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rethinking the Retirement Crisis – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,144 shares to 778,838 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 276,631 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.29M shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 0.11% or 1.27 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 240 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 91,144 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 3.29M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Morgan Stanley holds 439,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Invest Management reported 147,101 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fir Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 2.90 million shares for 4.9% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 159,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 23,284 shares stake. Aew Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.31% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Forward Mgmt Limited Co holds 564,650 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.