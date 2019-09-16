Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Fir Tree Has Increased Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 15,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 195,734 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.73 million, up from 180,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 426,658 shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 4.78M shares traded or 121.69% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 508,374 shares to 491,000 shares, valued at $65.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,520 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fund Management Sa holds 600,383 shares. Moreover, Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability In has 2.34% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 564,977 shares. Moreover, Aew Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.31% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.55 million shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 811,382 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 46,134 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bank Of America De has 1.29 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Ltd reported 2.73 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 20,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 726,808 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt reported 330,553 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 84,441 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 41,899 shares to 26,757 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 23,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,744 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).