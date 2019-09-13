Express, Inc. (EXPR) Reaches $3.18 After 9.00% Down Move; Rada Electronic Industries LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RADA) Sellers Increased By 57.56% Their Shorts

The stock of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.175. About 1.43 million shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/05/2018 – Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Appoints Lou Schillinger as President; 27/04/2018 – Express Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 13/04/2018 – Express could trim back its store count over the next three years as it makes bigger investments online; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 TO $65 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 Comparable Sales -1% to +1%; 13/04/2018 – Express is using its store on Madison Avenue in New York as a testing lab for new technology; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – ON A COMPARABLE SALES BASIS, QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 17%; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q EPS 1CThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $213.57 million company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $2.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXPR worth $19.22 million less.

Rada Electronic Industries LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RADA) had an increase of 57.56% in short interest. RADA’s SI was 42,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 57.56% from 27,100 shares previously. With 98,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Rada Electronic Industries LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RADA)’s short sellers to cover RADA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 43,174 shares traded. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has risen 17.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RADA News: 26/03/2018 – RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT VENTURE U.S. COMPANY, TOGETHER WITH SAZE TECHNOLOGIES LLC OF SILVER SPRING, MD; 23/05/2018 – Rada Electronic 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Rada Electronic 4Q EPS 2c; 26/03/2018 – RADA Opens its US Subsidiary – RADA Technologies LLC; 07/03/2018 – Rada Electronic 4Q Rev $9.12M; 23/05/2018 – RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 26/03/2018 – RADA Opens its US Subsidiary — RADA Technologies LLC

More notable recent RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RADA reports the death of one of its directors, Mr. Israel Livnat – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RADA Electronic Industries Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RADA Releases Two New Radar Platforms: aCHR and xMHR – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Israeli Ministry of Defense Selects Iron Fist APS which includes RADA’s Compact Hemispheric Radars – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, makes, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.82 million. The firm offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides avionics solutions comprising integrated avionics upgrade suites for fighters and mission aircraft; mission and display computers; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles .

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Express: This Looks Like The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Express sinks 9% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Express, Inc. Announces Participation in CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Express: The Long Thesis Looks Intact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $213.57 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Among 4 analysts covering Express (NYSE:EXPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express has $5 highest and $200 lowest target. $4.30’s average target is 35.43% above currents $3.175 stock price. Express had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Wedbush maintained Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral”.