Express, Inc. (EXPR) Reaches $2.06 Low on Aug, 9; 8X8 (EGHT)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 80 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 61 cut down and sold positions in 8X8 Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 79.42 million shares, up from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding 8X8 Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

The stock of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $1.97 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.06 share price. This indicates more downside for the $137.60 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.97 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.50 million less. The stock decreased 6.59% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.055. About 372,769 shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 13/04/2018 – Express is using its store on Madison Avenue in New York as a testing lab for new technology; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING WOMEN’S SIZES FROM 00-18; 31/05/2018 – CORRECT: EXPRESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS, INC. EXCEEDS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS GUIDANCE ON A POSITIVE COMP; INTRODUCES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE AND UPDATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY INVENTORY WAS $277.5 MLN COMPARED TO $280.2 MLN A YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Cut Fruit Express, Inc. Announces A Voluntary Recall of Fresh Bruschetta Mixed and Dips Because of Undeclared Soy and Milk; 13/04/2018 – Express could to trim back its store count over the next three years as it makes bigger investments online; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q EPS 1C; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS 4Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Inventory Was $266.3M at the End of 2017

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Express: Down But Not Out – Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Express, Inc. (EXPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Express Update: Management Certainty Amidst Bad Comps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Express (NYSE:EXPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold”.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $137.60 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,872 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comms firm 8×8 up 4% after Q1 revenue beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 8×8, Inc. – EGHT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 38,602 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 776,035 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 273,587 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation