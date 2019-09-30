Express Inc. (EXPR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Express Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.3% of Express Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Express Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Inc. 2,468,964,390.72% -0.10% -0.10% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Express Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Express Inc. 60.46M 2 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Express Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

$3.5 is the average price target of Express Inc., with a potential upside of 1.45%. As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 79.31%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Express Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Express Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Express Inc. has -51.66% weaker performance while Express Inc.’s rivals have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Express Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Express Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Express Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Express Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Express Inc.’s competitors are 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Express Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Express Inc.’s peers beat Express Inc.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.