Express (EXPR) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Marine Products (MPX) Sentiment Is 1.15

Marine Products Corp (MPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 23 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 20 reduced and sold stock positions in Marine Products Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.60 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marine Products Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 18 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

In a an analyst report issued to investors and clients today, BidaskScore decreased shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) to a Sell rating.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 22,381 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has declined 13.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MPX News: 09/03/2018 Marine Products Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 16 Days; 24/04/2018 – MARINE PRODUCTS QUICKLY SURGES AHEAD OF EARNINGS TOMORROW; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marine Products Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPX); 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Pura Naturals Showcases Pura Marine Products at the 72nd Annual Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, CA

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Marine Products Corporation for 800,000 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 20,481 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.1% invested in the company for 870,843 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 278,000 shares.

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $513.41 million. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 90 international independent authorized dealers.

Analysts await Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MPX’s profit will be $7.15M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Marine Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ExpreS, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by ExpreS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 2.67 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. ExpreS, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $44 TO $54 MLN IN TOTAL SAVINGS BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 Comparable Sales -1% to +1%; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 1% TO UP 1%; 31/05/2018 – Express, Inc. Exceeds First Quarter 2018 EPS Guidance on a Positive Comp; Introduces Second Quarter Guidance and Updates Full; 05/04/2018 – ETS Express, Inc. Prevails in Unanimous Trademark Ruling Against S’well Bottle; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc 1Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 20% TO $203.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY Comp Sales Down 1% to 1%; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY INVENTORY WAS $277.5 MLN COMPARED TO $280.2 MLN A YEAR AGO

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $182.97 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

