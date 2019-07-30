Exponent Inc. (EXPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Both Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) compete on a level playing field in the Management Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent Inc. 57 9.70 N/A 1.38 40.18 Wilhelmina International Inc. 6 0.39 N/A 0.16 37.50

Table 1 highlights Exponent Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wilhelmina International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Exponent Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Exponent Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Exponent Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent Inc. 0.00% 23.1% 15.8% Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Exponent Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wilhelmina International Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exponent Inc. Its rival Wilhelmina International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Exponent Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wilhelmina International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Exponent Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wilhelmina International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exponent Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 51.4% respectively. 1% are Exponent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exponent Inc. 0.62% -1.54% 2.34% 4.96% 21.8% 9.35% Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.17% -5.96% 14.07% -4% -6.25% 2.92%

For the past year Exponent Inc. was more bullish than Wilhelmina International Inc.

Summary

Exponent Inc. beats Wilhelmina International Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, technology development, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.