Exponent Inc. (EXPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Both Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) are Management Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent Inc. 57 9.50 N/A 1.43 48.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 60 1.40 N/A 2.72 25.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Exponent Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Exponent Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 15.3% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 64% 11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Exponent Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.45. In other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exponent Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Exponent Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 4.30% and its average price target is $71.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 98.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Exponent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exponent Inc. 1.94% 18.07% 23.03% 38.51% 42.15% 35.67% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 1.4% 3.12% 17.22% 42.4% 53.46% 52.54%

For the past year Exponent Inc. has weaker performance than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beats Exponent Inc.

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, technology development, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.