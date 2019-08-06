Exponent Inc. (EXPO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Management Services company, Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Exponent Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.19% of all Management Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Exponent Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Exponent Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent Inc. 0.00% 22.40% 15.30% Industry Average 5.24% 15.38% 6.73%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Exponent Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent Inc. N/A 57 48.15 Industry Average 52.57M 1.00B 39.41

Exponent Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Exponent Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 2.14 2.74

The peers have a potential upside of 16.13%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Exponent Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Exponent Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exponent Inc. 1.94% 18.07% 23.03% 38.51% 42.15% 35.67% Industry Average 3.85% 11.64% 13.33% 33.31% 33.50% 30.65%

For the past year Exponent Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Exponent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Exponent Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.74 Quick Ratio. Exponent Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exponent Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Exponent Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Exponent Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Exponent Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Exponent Inc. beats Exponent Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, technology development, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.