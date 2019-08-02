Exponent (EXPO) to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019; Franklin Covey Co Has 2.06 Sentiment

Franklin Covey Co (FC) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 33 funds increased or started new holdings, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Franklin Covey Co. The funds in our database now possess: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Franklin Covey Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company has market cap of $515.51 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers clients with training in management skills, relationship skills, and individual effectiveness, as well as personal-effectiveness literature and electronic educational solutions.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 516,750 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 845,503 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 365,135 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,400 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The Company’s services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. It has a 47.97 P/E ratio. The firm operates in two divisions, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

