Exponent (EXPO) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.29 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Holding in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 63,698 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.41. About 49,923 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL TRAFFIC ROSE 12% :ALGT US; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Traffic Rose 13.1%; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 CAPEX EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS OF $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 9% :ALGT US; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Nelson: Nelson calls for probe of Allegiant oversight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Assoc invested 0.11% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 53,988 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,625 shares. Nordea Investment accumulated 93,151 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 889,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,829 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 36,986 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Stanley owns 14,887 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Panagora Asset invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Tompkins Corporation reported 784 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 208,091 shares. 20,324 are owned by Schroder Inv Management Grp.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) by 200,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 49,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De owns 21 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 14,157 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial stated it has 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability holds 95,416 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 12,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,146 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,403 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt stated it has 24,414 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,776 shares. 106,509 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Midas Mngmt holds 1.11% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) or 20,100 shares. Co Bank holds 3,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 50 shares.

