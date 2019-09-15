Exponent (EXPO) Holder Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Holding; As Brinks Co (BCO) Market Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Position by $7.16 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 66,199 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 54,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 139,492 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 88,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 194,594 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.80 million, down from 283,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 334,541 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 166,512 shares. 34,726 are owned by Pinebridge Invs L P. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Saturna Capital accumulated 5,600 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 333 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Kbc Nv owns 14,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 43,080 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co reported 25,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset invested in 4,491 shares. Lpl Ltd Company accumulated 6,411 shares. Moreover, First Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 101,922 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 34,045 shares to 92,277 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 94,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,578 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 18.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 127,730 shares to 279,209 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.