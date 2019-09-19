Expedtrs Intl Wash (EXPD) Valuation Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $637,125; Tieton Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) as Shares Declined

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Expedtrs Intl Wash (EXPD) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518,000, down from 15,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Expedtrs Intl Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 206,934 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 34,536 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 199,603 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 86,907 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 29,870 shares. Principal Financial Gp accumulated 150,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 44,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 39,499 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Raymond James reported 115,044 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 20,600 shares. New York-based Pzena Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 46,571 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 52,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36 million for 20.56 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,838 shares to 26,515 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).