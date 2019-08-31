Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Value Declined While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased by $349,500 Its Stake; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, up from 20,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,334 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 86,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Tikvah Mgmt has invested 15.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp reported 40,738 shares. Bankshares Of The West accumulated 11,013 shares. Rothschild Comm Asset Management Us Incorporated reported 37,120 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Limited stated it has 129 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd New York has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,810 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,196 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 2.48% or 489,968 shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel owns 4,660 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. 343,352 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability. Private Ocean Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,150 shares to 31,086 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,825 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 65,577 shares to 238,514 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 6,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

