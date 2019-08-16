Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Position by $351,750; Grand Jean Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 16.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 420,690 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares to 68,298 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,055 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 971,023 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private owns 54,678 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 588,831 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Adv reported 0.21% stake. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 18,025 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2.7% stake. Hanson & Doremus Management owns 53,960 shares. 26,240 were accumulated by Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.43% stake. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.18% or 240,830 shares. Elm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alleghany Corporation De reported 8.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 3.46% or 218,138 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,233 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Securities Lc has 116,492 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). California-based Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Asset Management One Limited holds 83,531 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 58,600 shares stake. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited has invested 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sigma Planning Corp has 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 11,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 5,936 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 323 shares.

