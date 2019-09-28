Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in Intel (INTC) Lowered by $732.32 Million as Market Value Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 609,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27M, down from 624,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 638,191 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 15,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30B, down from 146,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec (NYSE:EMR) by 2,625 shares to 8,749 shares, valued at $583.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 20.13 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.