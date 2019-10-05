Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; Logmein (LOGM) Holder Fil LTD Cut Its Position

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 526,268 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 9,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 111,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, down from 121,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 389,549 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 27,102 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jackson Square Prtnrs has 1.32 million shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 0.12% or 152,725 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 15,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 21,268 shares. Schroder Investment accumulated 926,369 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Oppenheimer And Company Inc has invested 0.11% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Creative Planning owns 8,162 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has 68,066 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 17,673 shares to 29,014 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 54,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.84 million for 15.89 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.