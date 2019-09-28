Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Vanguard Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $14.39 Million; Ares Management Lowered Its Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Holding by $1.78 Million as Market Value Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 296,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 869,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 190,714 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 191,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 21.38M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 billion, up from 21.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 638,191 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Identifying Risk In BDCs: BlackRock Capital Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2017. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks Under $10 with P/Es Less Than 10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2016.

