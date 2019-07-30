Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $674,250; Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Holder Schneider Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.05 Million as Shares Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 8,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 30,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 259,689 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 620,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 131,770 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 389,007 shares stake. Sei Investments holds 0% or 468 shares in its portfolio. 62,165 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 232,607 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 70,818 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 7,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 66,366 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 13,532 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 26,621 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 28,700 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 211,877 shares or 7% of their US portfolio. Parametrica Ltd reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32M for 23.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 47,800 shares to 60,897 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 20,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 163,507 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co accumulated 1.42 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 68,238 were reported by Element Management Ltd Liability Corp. Amer Intl Group has 70,634 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 58,600 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 840 shares. Baxter Bros owns 7,100 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr has 46,333 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 3,273 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 2.34% or 15.69M shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department owns 10 shares.