Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $10.20 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Increased Holding by $303,009

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 624,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, down from 760,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 911,344 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 26,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10 million shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,626 shares to 49,814 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,776 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).