Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $351,750 as Stock Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Holder Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Its Position by $777,237

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 106,188 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.31M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 114,605 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $111.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 338,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

