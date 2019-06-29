Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Valuation Declined While Hendley & Co Cut Its Holding; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 1.55M shares traded or 629.06% up from the average. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 862,381 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Godaddy Inc (GDDY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will the Bull Run Continue for Transport Services Industry? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Influence Expeditors’ (EXPD) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,920 were reported by Old Natl Bancorp In. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.45% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 110,000 shares. Korea Inv reported 249,514 shares stake. Captrust Advsr reported 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 5,222 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 837,780 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate invested 0.56% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Peoples Fincl owns 23,770 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 3,589 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 460 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi stated it has 6.09 million shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% or 20,695 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 9,322 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 20,985 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 24,386 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has 80,429 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,192 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 228,476 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,188 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Aperio Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma holds 0.32% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 258,531 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 336,000 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communications holds 9,580 shares. 20,636 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 21,362 shares to 157,856 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midsouth Bcp (NYSE:MSL) by 65,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,786 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC).