Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Shareholder Hendley & Co Has Trimmed Holding; Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,777 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 149,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.57M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 606,739 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,842 shares to 188,542 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,095 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

