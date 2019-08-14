Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Share Value Declined While Hendley & Co Trimmed Position by $1.94 Million; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Share Price Declined While Heartland Advisors Raised by $1.26 Million Its Position

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 9,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 37,269 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 27,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.04. About 196,250 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 347,626 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $235,375 activity.

