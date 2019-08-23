Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Share Value Declined While Hendley & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $1.94 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Upped Its Position in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by $303,050 as Stock Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 27,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.38% . The hedge fund held 57,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, up from 30,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 165,288 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 811,635 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 156,941 shares to 346,569 shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 140,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,540 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

