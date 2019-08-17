Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $326,625 as Market Value Declined; Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding by $2.31 Million; Market Valuation Declined

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 212,191 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 623,976 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 16,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 22,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 38,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 625,222 shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gol Linhas (GOL) Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Expeditors International (EXPD) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Disappointed With Their 60% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Miss, ’19 EPS View Bearish – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SkyWest (SKYW) Q2 Earnings Beat on Fleet Transition Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 26,056 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Crawford Counsel Incorporated holds 110,452 shares. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 110,000 shares. 17,745 were reported by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.07% or 77,802 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 3,471 shares. 21,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 4,050 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 13,297 shares. Pggm has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 77,476 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc reported 58,472 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 114,991 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Manhattan owns 5,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 1,815 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 41 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0% or 166 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 617 shares. Motco holds 0% or 143 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,501 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 38,658 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 79,611 shares to 150,906 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 36,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).