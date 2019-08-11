Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Position Maintained by Saratoga Research & Investment Management; Professional Advisory Services Maintains Holding in Albemarle (ALB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 33,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 130,279 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.92M shares traded or 34.93% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 433,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 423,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 831,644 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel has 3,375 shares. Mackenzie invested in 6,384 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ghp Inv reported 0.28% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cleararc stated it has 4,153 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 36,892 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). New York-based Element Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 265,018 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 3,045 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,398 shares. 52,654 are owned by Farmers & Merchants. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 28,954 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.53% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation reported 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 15,711 shares. Strs Ohio holds 11,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 4,052 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 82,951 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd holds 5,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bp Public Lc reported 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 80,744 shares. 186,041 are owned by Davenport And Commerce Ltd. Bokf Na holds 9,581 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund has 0.21% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 15,100 shares. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & Company has invested 0.24% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bb&T Lc holds 4,639 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 8,198 shares to 185,569 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,163 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).