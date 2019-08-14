Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Position Has Lifted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose While Bamco Has Cut Holding by $25.49 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 114,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898.19 million, down from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $276.6. About 14,952 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 433,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93M, up from 423,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 37,039 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 665,258 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 20,695 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.39% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 19,150 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 2.54M shares. Andra Ap reported 91,300 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 3,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 6,587 are owned by Mariner Ltd. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,505 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 0.48% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 681,121 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust has 122 shares. Principal Gru reported 702,254 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.47% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 30,697 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.16% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 987,674 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11,310 shares to 437,366 shares, valued at $135.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 111,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.