Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $693,675; Goodwin Daniel L Holds Holding in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company's stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 610,068 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 147.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 9,249 shares as the company's stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,503 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 6,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 1.43M shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 81,787 shares to 475,326 shares, valued at $38.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,784 shares, and cut its stake in People’s United (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 210,637 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated has 13,431 shares. 77,476 were accumulated by Pggm Investments. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 718 shares. 292,945 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ghp Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.28% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 28,420 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 131,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0% or 6,384 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 49,499 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.09% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio.

