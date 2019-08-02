Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) Holder Fiduciary Management Decreased Stake by $13.83 Million as Market Value Declined; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 717,088 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 184,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6.09M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.35 million, down from 6.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.12 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 7.20 million shares to 16.00M shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 41,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 17.18 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 5,994 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 2,559 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Com has 19,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 63,262 shares. Fil Ltd reported 2 shares. 156,065 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Thornburg Mgmt holds 0% or 1,364 shares in its portfolio. Country Commercial Bank holds 906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 0% stake. Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 1,200 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 44,031 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 190 shares. Somerset Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,486 shares. Pennsylvania owns 299,357 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Railroads Caught In The Middle Of New Tariff Threat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brink’s Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $398.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 712,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital owns 2,853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Blair William And Il owns 8,291 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.2% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.06% or 1.76 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 763 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 210,637 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 1.21M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bankshares Of Mellon reported 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 0.74% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company accumulated 0.37% or 127,820 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.48% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).