Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Raised Its Position; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding Has Increased by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 251,643 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 430,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, up from 391,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 835,926 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc. by 40,000 shares to 41,549 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,167 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,133 shares to 492,920 shares, valued at $580.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).