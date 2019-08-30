Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Upped Holding; United Asset Strategies Increases Position in Qualcomm (QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 35,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 82,971 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 47,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 585,250 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 430,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, up from 391,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 23,853 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 21,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co holds 11,204 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 17,731 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh reported 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T invested in 378,359 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Thornburg Inv accumulated 5.29 million shares or 2.92% of the stock. Smith Moore Company invested in 0.07% or 5,412 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc owns 146,191 shares. Adirondack invested in 8,095 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Daiwa Grp Incorporated owns 93,604 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont reported 40,352 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares to 55,443 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,435 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

