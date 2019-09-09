Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Position Has Raised by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $1.23 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 172,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 987,674 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.97 million, up from 814,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 283,781 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 7,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 181,769 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has 110,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 16,488 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Ancora Advisors has 0.08% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 26,874 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 493 shares. 7,667 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 621,250 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi stated it has 6.09M shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 15,325 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 9,469 shares. Jlb And Assoc holds 1.43% or 89,480 shares.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Expeditors International (EXPD) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors’ (EXPD) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia Adr (NYSE:PAM) by 11,185 shares to 59,124 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey by 10,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,134 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Adr (NYSE:PBR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares to 128,094 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 244,412 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Peoples Financial Ser reported 2,768 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj holds 140,047 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 224,781 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carderock owns 1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 40,874 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP has 5.06 million shares for 4.77% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management reported 61 shares stake. Carret Asset Limited has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Co has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc owns 51,615 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 98,721 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.