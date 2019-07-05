Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) Shares Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped Holding by $549,000; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Equifax (EFX) by $1.74 Million as Valuation Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) by 91.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,325 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 181,410 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 187,708 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 0.08% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 50,000 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 42,246 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 41,266 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 6,842 shares. Synovus accumulated 0.01% or 6,049 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4.78M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Carlson Capital Lp has 0.35% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 165,450 shares. Zeke Advsrs holds 0.05% or 4,321 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 541,176 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 6,400 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Brinker owns 19,886 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 33,192 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 5,791 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,869 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,470 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 3,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 16,488 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited invested in 0.11% or 17,086 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 14,400 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Whittier Trust Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Piedmont Invest holds 0.05% or 15,307 shares in its portfolio. 21,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Quantbot Lp holds 53,331 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 285 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 13,109 shares to 2,816 shares, valued at $164,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,189 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).