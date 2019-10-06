Expedia Group (Put) (EXPE) Stock Rose While Jane Street Group Decreased Its Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Its Store Capital (STOR) Holding by $22.96 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 852,013 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Put) (EXPE) by 83.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 107,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 899,446 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $519.28M for 9.36 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Citigroup holds 83,262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 1.19M are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.66% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 147,520 shares. 55,117 were accumulated by Osborne Prtn Cap Management Llc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 15,456 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,362 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 169,400 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 1.91% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,376 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 98,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 143,211 shares to 174,218 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 127,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I (Call).

