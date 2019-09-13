Expedia Group Ord (EXPE) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Boosted Position; Brown Advisory Securities Has Boosted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $590,720

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Ord (EXPE) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 2,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 557,799 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 4,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 2.40M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Omers Administration holds 0.08% or 58,600 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 11,600 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 604,509 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 12,981 shares. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0.29% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 36,782 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 4,130 shares. Creative Planning invested in 7,189 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Lc holds 0.06% or 8,303 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 9,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 238,310 shares. D E Shaw Comm holds 0.11% or 677,321 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 18,167 shares stake.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,560 shares to 14,494 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,004 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).