Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

We are comparing Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group Inc. 131 1.53 114.59M 2.85 46.58 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 93 1.53 282.47M 2.76 34.99

In table 1 we can see Expedia Group Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Expedia Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Expedia Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group Inc. 87,694,191.47% 14.7% 3.1% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 303,242,082.66% 269.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Expedia Group Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Expedia Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Expedia Group Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Expedia Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.73% and an $149 average target price. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101 average target price and a 10.44% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Expedia Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Expedia Group Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. Expedia Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Expedia Group Inc. -3.69% -0.38% 3.05% 11.15% -1.54% 17.83% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1.3% -2.77% 4.27% 30.24% 24.94% 34.47%

For the past year Expedia Group Inc. was less bullish than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.