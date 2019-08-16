Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose While Marco Investment Management Boosted Stake; Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Lifted Stake

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 463,540 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 4.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ser Lta has 1.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,023 shares. Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Company owns 6,847 shares. 55,000 were reported by Ally. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,529 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,975 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Financial Llc holds 2,103 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Mngmt has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubic Asset Mgmt invested in 50,211 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.54% or 109.04M shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kellner Cap Lc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Oh invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Papp L Roy Associate invested 1.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Mngmt holds 22,722 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 48,985 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 663,191 shares. 2,565 are held by Markston. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com holds 2,151 shares. Cypress Capital Grp has invested 0.83% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Qs Ltd stated it has 1,443 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Lc has 1.29% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). American Century invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Highstreet Asset holds 0.03% or 4,832 shares. The California-based Franklin has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bokf Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).