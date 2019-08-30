Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose While Js Capital Management Has Raised by $19.68 Million Its Holding; Green Valley Investors Has Lifted Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Position by $21.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30M, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $228.69. About 378,080 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 48,101 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings.